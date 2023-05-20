Did you know Johnny Depp once said Amber Heard 'was attentive, loving'?

Actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard met on the sets of their 2011 movie, The Rum Diary. It is said that it was during the filming of the movie, the former couple fell in love. They then got married in 2015. However, things didn’t turn out well for Depp and Heard. The actors went separate ways and divorced in 2017. But, do you know how Johnny Depp felt about Amber Heard, before their ugly divorce and the defamation suit? Read on

How did Johnny Depp and Amber Heard fall in love?

The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor revealed how he met his ex, Amber Heard. Depp revealed that the two met in 2011 while filming their movie The Rum Diary. He admitted that he “felt something he shouldn't be feeling” while filming the kissing scene with his co-star. Soon after that Amber visited his trailer and the pair kissed in real life too. Depp revealed that Amber and he had realised their feelings for each other during the kiss. He disclosed that his ex-wife and he had nicknames for each other.

When Johnny Depp spoke about Amber Heard

Johnny mentioned feeling like it was “too good to be true” when the couple started dating. He spoke about the initial impression he had about Amber. He said, “She (Amber Heard) was attentive, she was loving, she was smart, she was funny, she was understanding. We had many things in common, certainly blues music, literature. For that year, or year and a half it was amazing.”

Johnny called Amber “Slim” and she called him “Steve.” The nicknames were inspired from the movie To Have and Have Not. Johnny had also advised Amber to watch the particular movie and practise “stillness” on camera.

Meanwhile, Johnny revealed that the seemingly perfect relationship started changing after a year and a half. Depp disclosed the change in Heard’s behavior, “From the beginning of our relationship for a good year and a half she was wonderful and then things just started to change or things started to reveal themselves is a better way to put it.”

ALSO READ: Amid Johnny Depp's victory at Cannes 2023, ex-wife Amber Heard gets clicked enjoying her new life in Spain

Johnny VS Amber Heard defamation lawsuit

In 2019, Johnny sued Amber for defamation on the basis of the 2018 op-ed she wrote about being a survivor of domestic abuse. After the libel case in 2022, Heard was found liable for paying Depp $10 million in damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Post that, the actress has moved to Spain. She has started a new life in Spain with her daughter.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did you know Amber Heard once said falling in love with Johnny Depp 'felt like a dream'?