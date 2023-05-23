Did you know Kate Middleton caters to Prince William ‘like a fourth child’? Expert claims

Tom Quinn, who wrote Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family claims that just like every other marriage, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s marriage is not perfect. However, the royal couple has found a way to properly make their marriage work without any dent on their reputation or negative impact on their professional work.

After King Charles III’s coronation, Prince Williams is next in line to be country’s monarch. The Prince and Princess have been effectively preparing for their role since the very beginning. Prince William and Kate Middleton are also amongst the most beloved and popular royals in the family. Here is how Kate Middleton deals with Prince William in their long-term marriage.

Prince William and Kate Middleton

Tom Quinn, the royal author and writer of Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family has claimed that Kate Middleton treats her husband Prince William in the same manner she does with their three kids: Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

A source close to Quinn who worked in Kensington Palace alleged, ‘Kate treats him [William] like the fourth child because he’s prone to tantrums’. The royal author added, ‘They have terrific rows. But, where some couples have a row and throw heavy vases at each other, William and Kate throw cushions at each other. It’s always kept under control.’

Tom Quinn claims that the Prince and Princess of Wales have applied late Queen Elizabeth II’s mantra, ‘Never complain, never explain’, which has helped them. Prince William has adopted the similar manner to that of his grandmother while Kate Middleton is good at not complaining. Sticking to this routine has helped them.

The royal author further said that Kate and William rarely complain and even when they, it’s always in measured terms.

