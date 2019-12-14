Did you know Kate Middleton's stunning diplomatic reception necklace is a gift from Nizam of Hyderabad?

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, recently did a splendid job when she hosted delegates and personalities at the Diplomatic Corps Reception along with Queen Elizabeth.

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on their much-needed break in the US, Kate Middleton and Prince William are holding fort back home in Buckingham Palace. And the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate, recently did a splendid job when she hosted delegates and personalities at the Diplomatic Corps Reception along with Queen Elizabeth. While at it, Kate Middleton looked stunning and royal as she wore a full length gown and a legendary studded tiara. A favourite of Princess Diana, the tiara worn by Kate was a Lover’s Knot tiara which has earlier been adorned by Diana and Queen Elizabeth herself.

Apart from the tiara, another stunning piece of jewellery that stood out was Kate Middleton's statement neck piece. This is the second time that Duchess has borrowed the necklace from Queen Elizabeth to wear for a royal event. The last time was in 2014 at the National Portrait Gallery’s Annual Gala. But did you know this striking necklace has an Indian connection? Yes, that's right.

The necklace is one of Queen Elizabeth's most prized possessions and rarely leaves her safety vault. Designed in the 1930s by Cartier, the diamond piece was a gift to her from the Nizam of Hyderabad. Then again, it just wasn't a random gift. Mir Osman Ali Khan -- the Nizam of Hyderabad gave the piece as a wedding gift to Queen Elizabeth when she married Prince Philip in 1947.

Considered to be one of the richest rulers at the time, it is said that the Nizam let the Queen have her pick. The statement necklace features 38 diamonds plus 13 additional emerald cut diamonds and a pear-shaped drop center stone, reports stated. Haven't seen it yet?

Take a look at Kate Middleton donning the necklace at a recent royal event:

Read More