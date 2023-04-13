Did you know Katie Holmes and Ashton Kutcher were originally supposed to star in THIS movie?

American actress Katie Holmes has revealed a film she was originally supposed to star in opposite Ashton Kutcher but it eventually didn't happen. Continue reading to know which film she is talking about and other details about what she said.

Which film was Katie Holmes and Ashton Kutcher supposed to star in?

During an interview with Glamour, the 44-year-old actress said that she was supposed to star with Ashton Kutcher and Eddie Kaye Thomas in the 2002 film 40 Days and 40 Nights. When she was asked if there was a role she wanted and didn't get or it didn’t work out, Holmes revealed, "The movie 40 Days and 40 Nights. Originally, there was a read-through, and it was going to be me and Ashton Kutcher and Eddie Kaye Thomas."

"And I didn't know this, Eddie just told me, but he had gotten into a fender bender on the way to the table read and the reading just didn't go well. There were executives and all that, and you could just feel it. I remember leaving and going, Oh, my God, what just happened? It wasn't meant to be. They ended up making it with another cast," she explained.

The romantic comedy eventually cast Josh Hartnett and Shannyn Sossamon as Matt and Erica and earned $95.1 million at the worldwide box office. Holmes and Kutcher have not worked together since then apart from a 2003 episode of the MTV prank show Punk'd. On the other hand, she starred opposite Thomas in the off-Broadway play The Wanderers.

Holmes also spoke about her daughter Suri Cruise, who she shares with actor Tom Cruise. "What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her. I'm very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She's an incredible person," she said. The 16-year-old sang a cover of Blue Moon which played during the opening credits of her mother's 2022 directorial film Alone Together.

"I hope she always does something on my films," Holmes admitted. "You have these projects and you become a family with people. And it's this safe, beautiful, creative space. So it comes out of love for me to include someone who I love dearly. That's how I like to work. I like to have that kind of feeling. It was very meaningful to me to have her there because she's my heart."