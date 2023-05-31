Did you know Keanu Reeves once saved Kate Beckinsale from a wardrobe malfunction? Here’s what happened

Kate Beckinsale, the famous English actress is highly active on social media and has always made sure that she interacts with the fans with some interesting posts. After attending the ongoing 76th Cannes Film Festival, Beckinsale took to her Instagram handle and shared a lovely picture of her red carpet look. "At the Pot au Feu premiere, 76th Cannes Festival in my dream dress -remembering my first time on these steps 30 years ago in scuffed steel toe capped Dr Martens. Both magical," the actress captioned her post.

However, Kate Beckinsale's fans were extremely eager to see a throwback picture of her first-ever Cannes appearance, which happened 30 years ago. The actress, who happily agreed with their demand, soon posted a throwback picture of her first-ever Cannes appearance on her Instagram. Along with the picture, she also shared how she experienced a major wardrobe malfunction at the event.

When Keanu Reeves came to Kate Beckinsale's rescue

Kate Beckinsale, who revealed that it was her mother who retrieved the lovely throwback picture upon her request, narrated how Keanu Reeves and their other co-star Robert Sean Leonard saved her from major embarrassment. "So my mum DID find one of the original Cannes pictures but unfortunately it’s not full length so you can’t see the Dr Martens. Fun fact though: I had bought the bodysuit in the Sock Shop at the airport and when I got in the car to drive to the premiere with Denzel and Pauletta Washington, all the poppers in the crotch popped themselves open and it flipped up like a roller blind," recalled the talented actress.

" I didn’t feel it was appropriate to go delving around in my undercarriage with all of us in the back of the car so I just quietly panicked. Walked out onto the biggest red carpet of my life and whispered to Keanu and Robert Sean Leonard what had happened," she added. "In this picture, I am holding the front gusset down and the two of them are holding the back gusset. Absolute legends who may not even have fully understood the physics of what was happening or even heard the word “gusset” before, but both jumped in to save me no questions asked x #muchadoaboutnothing #cannes1993," Kate Beckinsale concluded her post.

Check out Kate Beckinsale's Instagram post, below:

