Did You Know Kristen Bell and Adam Brody Are Connected Through Gossip Girl? Here's What We Know

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody starred as love interests in the Netflix romantic comedy Nobody Wants This. They play the characters Noah and Joanne in the film. It is the first time the two actors have worked together, but they share a surprising connection through Gossip Girl.

According to E News, Kristen was the voice behind the series’ famous narrator, while Adam’s wife, Leighton Meester, played Blair Waldorf on the show. This link between the stars has caught the attention of fans of both Gossip Girl and The O.C..

Kristen talked about her first meeting with Leighton Meester during a joint interview with Adam for Bustle, published on September 27, 2024. She shared that their introduction happened years before Gossip Girl, on the set of Veronica Mars. “I knew Leighton because she had guest-starred on Veronica Mars many, many years before that,” Kristen said.

“She was fantastic. That’s where I first learned of her and knew her. I had a lot of scenes together with her, that’s where I know her from. But we haven’t really talked about Gossip Girl.”

Kristen and Leighton later worked on Gossip Girl, but Kristen did not film with the main cast. She recorded her narration from a studio in Los Angeles, while the rest of the stars, including Leighton, Blake Lively, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford, and Ed Westwick, filmed in New York.

During an interview with Elle on October 2, 2024, Kristen revealed her favorite line from the series. She enjoyed voicing the show’s signature opening. “I just really loved saying ‘Hey Upper East Siders,’” she said. “And figuring out how to make that sound as sassy and as snarky as possible.”

Kristen’s voice work became one of the most recognizable parts of the show during its six-season run. Fans still remember her tone as part of what made the series popular.