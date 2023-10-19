Did you know Kristen Stewart had gotten ‘really close’ with Chris Hemsworth on the sets of Snow White? Find out

Kristen Stewart, well-known for her work in the Twilight franchise, joined Chirs Hemsworth to present a darker version of the renowned German fairy tale, Snow White, in their 2012 film, Snow White and the Huntsman. Stewart shared that her time on the set of Snow White and the Huntsman was most forbearing. She further revealed that she got pretty close with her co-star, Chris Hemsworth, whom she accidentally punched.

In 2011, while the Twilight saga was coming to an end, Kristen Stewart was gearing up for her role as Snow White in Snow White and the Huntsman. At the Los Angeles premiere of Breaking Dawn – Part 1, the actress shared her excitement, as retrieved from CNN , revealing that she had an incredible experience on the set. “I’ve had the most indulgent experience on ‘Snow White and the Huntsman’ so far,” the actress shared.

She mentioned getting close to the film's director, Rupert Sanders, and her co-star, Chris Hemsworth, who played the Huntsman. Stewart added, “We had a lot of pre-production and I really got close with the director [Rupert Sanders] and [costar] Chris [Hemsworth] and everything, so I’m having a great time!”

Chris Hemsworth revealed that he got punched by Kristen Stewart

Chris Hemsworth shared a memorable moment from the sets of Snow White and the Huntsman. In an interview with GQ, Hemsworth looked back on his career, recounting various roles, including his portrayal of the Huntsman. One of the standout moments was when Kristen Stewart accidentally punched him in the face during a scene. Hemsworth recalled that the actress was more upset about it than he was, adding that he wished they'd used that take, considering it authentic.

"I was more upset, she didn't continue on through the take. She kind of hit me and immediately went, 'Oh, my god! I'm so sorry.' I was like, 'That would've been the perfect, most truthful take we had.' I think she was more upset than I was," Hemsworth revealed.

Despite the evident chemistry between the two stars, Kristen Stewart did not return for the sequel of the film, as she claimed that she didn’t like the future of the film as envisioned by the makers. Hemsworth continued the film's storyline without the presence of Stewart in its 2016 sequel, The Huntsman: Winter's War.

