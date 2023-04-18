Did you know Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have met before? Old resurfaced video confirms

So, it seems like Timothée Chalamet is the latest male celebrity who will be joining the famous Jenner and Kardashian vortex.

People have been going gaga over the new couple alert - Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner. It was confirmed by several news outlets that the heartthrob actor and makeup mogul have been dating and getting to know each other better. Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet moves in different celebrity circles, so it is still not sure how or when the duo met?

Here is an old video which recently resurfaced and gives a sneak peek into Jenner and Chalamet’s relationship.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet first meet

Amid the dating rumors of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, an old video resurfaced shows that the duo has met earlier. The old video shows the rumored couple interacting and laughing with each other during the Paris Fashion Week. Kylie and Timothée were all smiles as they chatted away on the red carpet. One user commented, ‘upgrade from Travis. But this is so weird like in my mind these two don't know each other’ while the other user wrote, ‘now that I see this as context, this coupling makes slightly more sense as kylie is moving into fashion girlie territory’.

Some people are even jealous that their heartthrob and crush Timothée Chalamet is now dating Kylie Jenner. One user sarcastically wrote, ‘I’m so happy and not at all jealous’.

Though the rumored couple seems different in every other sense, they do share one similarity – love of fashion. Kylie certainly loves her some designer bags and dresses along with launching her own fashion and cosmetics line. On the other hand, Timothée Chalamet is well-known for his daring fashion sense.

