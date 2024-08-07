Did You Know Late Shannen Doherty Once Revealed Brad Pitt Was Her Inspiration While Filming 90210 Reboot? Details Inside

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Shannen Doherty was a brilliant actor, and she had some inspirations of her own, which helped her perform even better. Before the fabulous actress passed away, she once stated that Brad Pitt was her inspiration while appearing on a podcast.

In the podcast that was released after Doherty’s death, the Charmed actress unveiled a lot of things and revealed secrets to her acting methodology. Appearing on The House of Halliwell podcast and having a conversation with her co-star Tony Denison, Shannen Doherty admitted that she had been scared to use props the whole time while she was filming the acclaimed fantasy series.

Revealing why she was scared in the August 6, 2024 episode, the Little House on the Prairie actress disclosed that it was her script supervisors who told her to “mimic or copy exactly what that was, when you were eating, when you were doing this so that all the different angles you're matching, and it's easier for an editor.”

While maintaining that she was very cautious about it, Shannen Doherty stated that when she started filming the reboot of 90210, she decided to experiment with the props around her.

“I ate in every single scene because I love Brad Pitt in a couple of his movies where he was always eating,” Doherty stated.

As per the Heathers actress, she did that to get herself out of her comfort zone and do something new.

Shannen Doherty further stated that while she had gotten used to props in the reboot called Beverly Hills 90210, it was tough for her to use them during Charmed as the cast had to match everything.

The Mallrats actress was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. While Shannen Doherty had gone into remission in 2017, her cancer returned in 2019. The actress then announced the following year that she was in metastatic stage 4.

In 2023, her breast cancer had reached her brain, while in the same year, Doherty revealed that the cancer had reached her bones as well.

The actress passed away on July 13, 2024, at the age of 53. Her death was confirmed the next day by her longtime publicist, Leslie Sloane, who stated that at the time of her passing away, Doherty was surrounded by her loved ones and also by her dog Bowie.