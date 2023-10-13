Did you know Margot Robbie had a pet rat given by Jared Leto? Find out

While on the sets of Suicide Squad, Margot Robbie was given a special gift by her co-star Jared Leto, but it was not what we’d imagine as a perfect gift. It was just a black rat. Robbie named it Rat Rat and took great care of it. The Barbie actress also told Elle Magazine, "If Harley [her character in Suicide Squad ] got something from Joker, she'd probably cherish it."

In an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live back in 2021, Margot Robbie recalled how they used a huge number of rats during the filming of The Suicide Squad. She shared, "I had a pet rat when we did the first movie. So this time around I was like, 'Oh, cool.'" She also spoke about the pet rat that was a gift from Jared Leto . She revealed, "His name is Rat Rat, and when we shot Suicide Squad -- not, not The Suicide Squad, but Suicide Squad -- Mr. J [Leto] gave me a rat and he became a beloved pet."

The Barbie actress continued, "We called him Rat Rat. He liked beer and bath time. And then the landlord of the place I was renting found I had a rat and said Rat Rat had to go. And so then Jai Courtney, who plays Captain Boomerang, he said, 'I'll take Rat Rat,' and then his landlord wasn't cool with that either, and so then one of the costumers on the job took Rat Rat, and then she had to give Rat Rat away, and Rat Rat, she gave it to Guillermo Del Toro's daughters apparently. So in the end, Rat Rat is a bit of a starfucker, really."

Viola Davis and Jared Leto comment on the special gift

In a separate interview with British Vogue, Viola Davis who was a co-star in the 2016 movie recalled the incident. She shared, “I was saying loudly, ‘Don’t open the box!’ I was halfway out the door when [Robbie] opened the box,” Davis told the magazine. “And saw the biggest black rat you could imagine. Then … she cooed at it. No fear. Open. Receptive. Full of joy.”

However, rumours were circulating that Leto had gifted a dead rat to his Suicide Squad co-star. In an interview with GQ, he shared, “It’s also interesting how this stuff all takes on a life of its own. But I never gave Margot Robbie a dead rat, that’s just not true.” he also revealed, “I actually gave her a lot of … I found this place in Toronto that had great vegan cinnamon buns, and that was a very common thing.”

