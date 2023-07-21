Did You Know? Margot Robbie once faked her own death? Find out why

In a recent interview with BBC Radio 2, the charming and talented Margot Robbie revealed a mischievous secret from her childhood. The Barbie star shared a surprising and humorous anecdote about her creative attempt to scare off a babysitter she wasn't thrilled about. Let's take a peek into the misadventures of young Margot Robbie.

Margot's mischievous plan

Young Margot had a favorite babysitter named Talia, whom she thought was incredibly cool. However, fate had a different plan when a much older babysitter replaced Talia. Margot confessed, "We got a new babysitter and I wanted my old babysitter back, Talia, who was like 16 and I thought she was so cool. And then we got this much older lady in and I was just not happy about it."

Unhappy with the change, Margot was determined to make her feelings known in a rather unusual way. As a rebellious act, Margot refused to take a bath, which understandably left the new babysitter feeling cranky. That's when the mischievous wheels in Margot's head started turning. Margot laughed, recalling about her wild scheme, "I thought, ‘I’m gonna show you,’ and so I got a big kitchen knife and the ketchup and I sprawled out naked on the tiles, covered myself in ketchup and put the kitchen knife, and I waited for like 45 minutes for her to find me."

With her theatrical plot in place, Margot sprawled out naked on the tiles, covering herself in ketchup and brandishing the kitchen knife.

From childhood mischief to box office success

Margot's creative ruse paid off when the babysitter stumbled upon her lifeless body covered in ketchup and holding a kitchen knife. The shocked babysitter ran screaming from the house, making Margot's dramatic revenge a roaring success.

Margot Robbie's mischievous days may be behind her, but her talent and charm continue to shine on the big screen. As Barbie hits theaters, fans eagerly anticipate the film's release, reminiscing about the actress's entertaining tales from her childhood.

