Did you know Margot Robbie used to secretly steal THIS from washrooms? Find out

Margot Robbie, the renowned actress, was in New York filming her role in The Wolf of Wall Street, when she found herself in a rather unusual predicament. The star, known for her incredible performances, had a little secret to share, one that involved toilet paper, a hotel, and a memorable encounter with the paparazzi.

Margot Robbie's toilet paper heist

In her appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Margot Robbie disclosed an amusing episode from her past. During her time in New York, while filming for The Wolf of Wall Street, the actress found herself in desperate need of toilet paper.

As Margot explained on the show, a friend who was leaving for Australia offered her the remaining contents of her hotel room. Margot gladly accepted this parting gift with her prime focus on toilet paper. However, what followed was unexpected as she was spotted outside the hotel by paparazzi.

Robbie shared, "I was saying goodbye to a friend who was staying at a hotel, and she was like, 'I'm getting on a plane to go to Australia so take whatever we've got left over,' and I was like, 'Oh, great!' So I packed up a bag and I was like, 'Toilet paper! Yes!' And then I walked out and I got papped [photographed by the paparazzi] outside the hotel."

Margot Robbie was spotted with a Ralph Lauren bag full of toilet papers

Margot Robbie left the hotel with a bag full of toilet paper but was photographed by the paparazzi. What caught the media's attention was the Ralph Lauren bag, accidentally donned by the superstar to carry her stolen toilet paper. Robbie revealed how her mom questioned her about the purchase of the newly spotted bag, making her realize that she was carrying a branded bag.

Robbie recalled, "My mum called me, and she was like, "Ooh, what did you buy from Ralph Lauren?" And I was like, "What?" And she was like, 'Did you buy something really nice from Ralph Lauren?' and I was like, 'I've never bought anything from Ralph Lauren, what are you talking about?' The bag my friend had given me to put all my stolen goods in was a Ralph Lauren bag."

Though Margot Robbie had her reasons for stealing toilet papers from the hotel, one can hardly help but laugh at the fact that a superstar like Robbie got caught red-handedly while moving toilet papers from the hotel.

