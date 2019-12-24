Did you know Meghan and Harry's Christmas card was clicked by Duchess' friend of Indian descent?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not go through the entire hassle of a set, lights, photographers for the card. Instead, they kept it simple by letting one of Meghan's friend click the sweet picture.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are busy spending some time away from the limelight in Canada with their son Archie Harrison. But have sent fans and media into a tizzy with their adorable family Christmas card which was released by The Queen's Commonwealth Trust on Twitter. The highlight of the black and white GIF card was undoubtedly their son Archie and royal fans have been going gaga over since. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not go through the entire hassle of a set, lights, photographers for the card. Instead, they kept it simple by letting one of Meghan's friend click the sweet picture.

One look at the Christmas card and you can tell it is a candid shot. Well, according to a report in People, Meghan and Harry were clicked by the former actress' friend named Janina Gavankar and her rep also confirmed the same. Meghan and Janina have been friends much before she entered the royal family. Janina, who is an actress by profession, was born to Indian parents. While her father Peter Ganesh Gavankar was an engineer from Mumbai, her mother Mohra Gavankar is of half Indian-half Dutch nationality from Pune.

Janina most recently appeared on The Morning Show and has a recurring role in the Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon starrer. The picture clicked by Janina is significant as it is Meghan and Harry's first Christmas with baby Archie and the card has definitely won the hearts of many.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release first family Christmas card and baby Archie has all our attention

Have you seen it yet? Check out Meghan and Harry's first Christmas card with Archie below:

Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl — The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) December 23, 2019

Read More