Did you know Meghan Markle earned $80k per year with her lifestyle blog The Tig? DETAILS here

The rumors about Meghan Markle wanting to relaunch her lifestyle blog named The Tig have been going on around for years. But it seems that they are actually revamping the blog in the last few weeks with some publications claiming that the website will go live very soon.

It was reported that Meghan Markle used to earn about $80k with her lifestyle blog The Tig and if The Duchess of Sussex moves smartly then this website can be a great source of income. Here is everything that we know about The Tig blog of Meghan Markle.

Meghan Markle’s The Tig

Meghan Markle’s vision with The Tig is to create a lifestyle domain similar to that of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop.

Experts claim that this website could certainly be a smart move financially for Meghan Markle and her family. Ever since The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have stepped down from their roles as senior royals in the UK and have moved to Southern California they need to find new ways to make a living. It was reported that Prince Harry’s Netflix documentary and memoir Spare was signed with the lucrative deals.

The Tig could also be a great source of revenue stream for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex if rumors are true that they are relaunching the website.

As per the reports, Meghan Markle reportedly earned about $80k earlier with The Tig and through the right moves and strategies she can further expand her revenue through it. However, Meghan needs to relaunch The Tig in a strategic manner with a clear vision.

As per experts, Meghan Markle can leverage her personal brand and expertise through providing high quality content on The Tig. She could monetize this website through various ways including aligning with brands, affiliate marketing, merchandise, and more.

