Did you know Meghan Markle's birthday is an important day for Prince William? Find out WHY

Meghan Markle celebrated her 42nd birthday on Friday with her friends and family but surprisingly there's someone one other royal for whom August 4 holds a special significance. For the British Royals, the 4th day of August held value even before Markle was married into the family. And that is all because of Prince William. Here's why.

Why is August 4 Prince William's special day?

Even though because of the news around Meghan Markle's Birthday, the public might relate the date August 4 to her, actually it held significance to the British Royal family even before the former actress entered the family. Interestingly, before her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018, August 4 held historical significance in the royal calendar as it marked Prince William's christening day.

According for his royal biography, all the way back in 1982, precisely 41 years ago, a young Prince William Arthur Philip Louis was christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury in the Music Room at Buckingham Palace. At a mere six weeks old, the young prince's christening was commemorated with official portraits.

In the photo, Princess Diana tenderly cradled her infant son, while her husband, now known as King Charles, grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, and great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, looked at the camera with soft smiles. The tradition of getting family portraits clicked after royal christenings is a long enduring practice for the royals, as evidenced when Prince Harry was born and baptized in 1984. In subsequent decades, analogous photographs were taken to mark the christenings of William and Kate Middleton's children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Meghan Markle and King Charles bonded over her birthdate

Even before Markle and Prince William, August 4 was a day marked with celebrations already. Queen Elizabeth's mother was born on August 4, 1900! In his memoir Spare, released earlier this year, Prince Harry shared an endearing moment when his father,King Charles, discovered that the Duchess of Sussex shares the same birthdate as his cherished grandmother. According to the narrative, the 38-year-old recounted that this connection came up when he and the Suits actress visited the then Prince Charles in Scotland at the Castle of Mey during the summer of 2018.

Meanwhile, Markle and her husband Prince Harry celebrated her birthday week by visiting a posh restaurant with their friend Matt Cohen, while the Duchess stayed home for her actual birthday to spend some quality time with her family.