Did you know Micheal Cera 'almost' got married to Aubrey Plaza in Las Vegas?

Michael Cera and Aubrey Plaza, known for their roles in "Scott Pilgrim vs. The World," almost tied the knot in Las Vegas . During an interview with Rolling Stone, Cera revealed that while driving through Vegas, they considered getting married and promptly divorcing to playfully refer to each other as "my ex-husband" and "my ex-wife" at a young age. Their spontaneous detour aimed to obtain a marriage certificate for that purpose.

In the 2010 cult classic "Scott Pilgrim vs. The World," Michael Cera played the lead role of Scott Pilgrim, a teenager on a mission to defeat seven evil exes in order to win the heart of Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead). Aubrey Plaza had a smaller part as Julie Powers, a coffee shop worker alongside Scott's sister, Stacey (Anna Kendrick).

During a 2016 interview on RuPaul and Michelle Visage's podcast , "What's the Tee," Plaza revealed that she and Cera had a romantic relationship off-screen for a year and a half. They embarked on a memorable cross-country road trip after filming and even contemplated getting married in Las Vegas.

Plaza gushed about her former co-star, describing him as "very special." She expressed their enduring friendship, saying, "We love each other" and highlighting Cera's unique sense of humor. According to Plaza, they share a special connection and he is one of the funniest people she knows.