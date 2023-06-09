Did you know Miles Morales made his MCU debut with Tom Holland's Spider-Man? DEETS here

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has received exceptional reviews from both audiences as well as critics. The second installment of the Spider-Verse saga has also done incredibly well at box office worldwide. This live-action movie has also garnered praise for its cultural representation as well as its intriguing storyline. Now, it is revealed that Miles Morales from the Spider-Man saga has already made his MCU debut in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. Here is everything to know about the same.

Miles Morales’ MCU debut

In the Brazilian dubbing of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, the name Morales can be heard several times in the background along with his father Jefferson Davis and mother Rio Morales.

An easter egg was discovered in a recent Twitter post which hinted at the reference of Miles Morales from live-action in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Fans also noted that the Brazilian dubbing of the movie also offers a conversation between Miles with his parents as Peter Parker takes a swing in the movie. Fans also translate the said conversation in English from Portuguese on social media. Allegedly, Rio Miles gently asks his son to go to sleep while Jefferson says that if Miles doesn’t immediately sleep then his television privileges will be taken away.

During the 2017, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Homecoming movie, the Miles Morales character was hinted at. In the scene when Peter Parker meets Aaron Davis, the latter mentions his nephew. In the meeting, Davis said, “I don’t want those weapons in this neighborhood, I got a nephew who lives here.” Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that whenever Morales got in trouble he used to call for his ‘Uncle Aaron’.

About Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is available to watch in theaters. It follows the story of Miles Morales as he sets out on an adventure with Gwen Stacy across the universe. Miles soon discovers a new team of spider people, known as Spider-Society. This society is led by Miguel O’Hara or Spider-Man 2099. What will happen when they face a threat from a new powerful enemy that they had never faced before? Watch the movie to know more.

