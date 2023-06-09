Did you know Miles Morales made his MCU debut with Tom Holland's Spider-Man? DEETS here

An easter egg was discovered in a recent Twitter post which hinted at the reference of Miles Morales from live action in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Continue reading to find out more

Written by Disheeta Maheshwari   |  Updated on Jun 09, 2023   |  08:55 PM IST  |  2K
Tom Holland as Peter Parker (Image via IMDb)
Tom Holland as Peter Parker (Image via IMDb)

Key Highlight

  • Miles Morales made his MCU debut with Tom Holland's Spider-Man movie
  • Miles conversation with parents was offered in Holland’s Spider-Man movie

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has received exceptional reviews from both audiences as well as critics. The second installment of the Spider-Verse saga has also done incredibly well at box office worldwide. This live-action movie has also garnered praise for its cultural representation as well as its intriguing storyline. Now, it is revealed that Miles Morales from the Spider-Man saga has already made his MCU debut in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. Here is everything to know about the same.

Miles Morales’ MCU debut

In the Brazilian dubbing of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, the name Morales can be heard several times in the background along with his father Jefferson Davis and mother Rio Morales.

Miles Morales (Image via IMDb)

An easter egg was discovered in a recent Twitter post which hinted at the reference of Miles Morales from live-action in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Fans also noted that the Brazilian dubbing of the movie also offers a conversation between Miles with his parents as Peter Parker takes a swing in the movie. Fans also translate the said conversation in English from Portuguese on social media. Allegedly, Rio Miles gently asks his son to go to sleep while Jefferson says that if Miles doesn’t immediately sleep then his television privileges will be taken away.   

During the 2017, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Homecoming movie, the Miles Morales character was hinted at. In the scene when Peter Parker meets Aaron Davis, the latter mentions his nephew. In the meeting, Davis said, “I don’t want those weapons in this neighborhood, I got a nephew who lives here.” Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that whenever Morales got in trouble he used to call for his ‘Uncle Aaron’.    

Tom Holland as Peter Parker (Image via IMDb)

About Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is available to watch in theaters. It follows the story of Miles Morales as he sets out on an adventure with Gwen Stacy across the universe. Miles soon discovers a new team of spider people, known as Spider-Society. This society is led by Miguel O’Hara or Spider-Man 2099. What will happen when they face a threat from a new powerful enemy that they had never faced before? Watch the movie to know more.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did you know Tom Holland’s favorite Spider-Man movie is actually not one of his own? DEETS here

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

When will Across the Spider-Verse release?
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse will release on 1 June 2023.
What is plot of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?
It follows the story of Miles Morales as he sets out on adventure with Gwen Stacy across the universe.
Is Miles Morales mentioned in Tom Holland's Spider-Man movie?
Miles Morales made his MCU debut with Tom Holland's Spider-Man
About The Author
Disheeta Maheshwari
Disheeta Maheshwari
WRITER

A writer with 2+ years of experience, addicted to movies, coffee, and traveling. Currently curating content for Holly...

Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!