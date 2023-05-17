Did you know Miley Cyrus was replaced in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3? Here's why

In 2017, James Gunn told BuzzFeed News that he first chose Miley Cyrus to play the role of Mainframe because he was drawn to her natural charm while she was serving as a judge on "The Voice."

"I was enjoying Miley Cyrus's vocal tone. She is charming, humorous, and nice, in my opinion. I appreciated her concern for the competitors. I thus thought that she would be a great voice actress for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. She responded positively when we contacted her. She came in and recorded, and working with her was a pleasure”.

In the second film in the Marvel franchise, the 30-year-old performer voiced the character Mainframe in an uncredited post-credits sequence. However, while Mainframe reappeared in the newly released Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Miley did not.

Here is why Miley Cryus was replaced:

On Twitter, filmmaker James Gunn conducted a brief Q&A with fans, ostensibly explaining why Miley did not return for the third installment.

"Was Miley Cyrus unable to reprise her role from Guardians 2?" one fan inquired. Was that the same person?"

James merely responded to it positively by giving his nod and stating "Yes, yes".

Tara Strong took over in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Tara Strong took over the character's voice in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Tara has previously voiced MCU characters. As for Tara Strong, she has voiced dozens of well-known animated characters, including Twilight Sparkle from ‘My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic,’ Bubbles from ‘The Powerpuff Girls’.

LoShe also performs the voice of Ms. Minutes for Disney +'s ‘Loki’ series, making it her second time portraying a character in the MCU.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Plot Summary

Peter Quill, who is still in shock at Gamora's death, gathers his crew in order to defend the universe and safeguard a member of their own family. The Guardians as we know them may come to an end when the operation is not entirely successful.

