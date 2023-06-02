Did you know Oppenheimer will be Christopher Nolan’s first R-rated movie in 20 years? DEETS here

Christopher Nolan’s movie Oppenheimer has already made waves on social media, even before its release. This movie starring Cillian Murphy is based on the American physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who is the father of the atomic bomb.

Scheduled to be released on July 21, 2023, Oppenheimer will be clashing with Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. Netizens have declared this to be an interesting box office battle as Barbie is the complete opposite to Oppenheimer. People are excited to know which movie will come out on top.

Now it was revealed that Oppenheimer will be Christopher Nolan’s first R-rated movie in 20 years. Here is everything to know about the same.

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer

It is certain that director Christopher Nolan will not be holding back with the new movie Oppenheimer. Universal Pictures confirmed that Oppenheimer has been rated R for, “Some sexuality, nudity, and language”. Therefore, Oppenheimer marks the first movie to be directed by Christopher Nolan which is rated R since the 2002 film Insomnia.

Ever since Insomnia, Christopher Nolan seemed to be sticking with the PG-13 movies like Inception, Dark Knight Trilogy, Dunkirk, The Prestige, and Interstellar.

Oppenheimer is also set to be Christopher Nolan’s longest movie throughout his career, clocking in just shy of three years.

About Oppenheimer

The latest Oppenheimer trailer revealed new footage, which shows the moments leading to the Trinity nuclear test. Christopher Nolan had previously said that they recreated the devastation of the first atomic bomb without using CGI.

Oppenheimer will be exclusively released in theaters. Nolan had previously said, “We knew that this had to be the showstopper. We’re able to do things with pictures now that before we were really only able to do with sound in terms of an oversize impact for the audience—an almost physical sense of response to the film.”

The cast ensemble of Oppenheimer includes Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Josh Peck, David Dastmalchian, and others.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Matt Damon REACTS to Oppenheimer vs Barbie rivalry: People are allowed to go see two movies on a weekend