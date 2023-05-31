Did you know Pierce Brosnan was fired from the James Bond franchise? Here’s what happened

James Bond, the globally-famous spy thriller franchise made a place for itself among the film fanatics over the years. The celebrated film series began in 1962 with the release of Dr. No, which featured legendary actor Sean Connery as James Bond, the famous intelligence agent. Later, the role was played by many legends including George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and later, Pierce Brosnan who joined the franchise in 1995 with the film Golden Eye.

Brosnan, who gave James Bond films a new dimension with her performance, still remains one of the best faces of James Bond for the cine-goers of today. However, the actor was replaced by Daniel Craig after the debacle of his last Bond film Die Another Day, which was released in 2002. Many years later, in an interview with Guardian, Pierce Brosnan revealed what led to his sudden ouster from the franchise.

Pierce Brosnan got fired from the James Bond franchise

For the unversed, the makers of the James Bond franchise decided to let go of Pierce Brosnan after the failure of the 2002-released film Die Another Day after the actor demanded a hike in fees. The update left the actor, who was expecting to join the next installment of the franchise very soon, in a deep shock.

According to Brosnan, he was shooting in the Bahamas when he received the devastating news of him getting fired from the James Bond franchise. "I was in the Bahamas, working on a movie named ‘After The Sunset’ when my agents called me and informed me that the negotiations have stopped. Producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson were not quite sure what they want to do. ‘They’ll call you next Thursday’, my agents informed," the actor recalled in his interview with Guardian.