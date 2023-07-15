Did you know Prince Harry has 'environmentally-conscious' habit that baffles Meghan Markle? Check out

King Charles once taught his sons the importance of caring for the planet by instilling in them a core value that Prince Harry claims has become an "obsession." In a BBC documentary, Prince Harry spoke about an 'environmentally-conscious' habit that shocked his wife Meghan Markle.

In 'Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70, published in 2018, the Duke of Sussex opened up about how King Charles is obsessed with turning off the lights and has taught this habit to both Prince William and Prince Harry.

In the documentary, Prince Harry mentioned, “He's a stickler for turning lights off and that's now something that I'm obsessed with as well. Which is insane because actually, my wife goes 'Well, why turn the lights off? You know it's dark'.”

He also added, "I go 'we only need one light, we don't need like six', and all of a sudden, it becomes a habit and those small habit changes he's making, every single person can do. And I think that's one of the key lessons certainly that I felt that he taught us."

Prince Harry also said he picked up another habit from his father that led to him being bullied at school. He said, "He took us litter-picking when we were younger, on holiday. We were in Norfolk on school holidays, and we went out litter-picking with him. And again, both of us thought, 'Well this is perfectly normal, everyone must do it'. We were there with our spikes, stabbing the rubbish into black plastic bags."

Last year, King Charles spoke about the special habit he instilled in both of his sons. He said, "As a father, I am proud that my sons have recognised this threat. Most recently, my elder son, William, launched the prestigious Earthshot Prize to incentivise change and help repair our planet over the next ten years by identifying and investing in the technologies that can make a difference.”

Mentioning how Prince Harry has taken the habit passionately, King Charles added, "My younger son, Harry, has passionately highlighted the impact of climate change, especially in relation to Africa, and committed his charity to being net zero.”

