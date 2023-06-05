Did you know Prince Harry longed for a normal life before marrying Meghan Markle? Old interview resurfaces

In 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shocked the world with their controversial decision to step back from their royal duties. They said that intense media scrutiny and constraints of their royal titles were the reasons behind this decision. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex relocated to California, looking for a fresh start. Some people even blamed Meghan Markle of brainwashing Prince Harry and separating him from the royal family.

However, in an old resurfaced interview, Prince Harry said that he wanted to lead a normal life away from the royal family. Here is everything to know about the same.

Prince Harry’s aspirations for normal life

In a 2017 interview with Newsweek, Prince Harry admitted that he always longed for a normal life away from the constraints of the royal family. He said, ‘I wanted out’ and desired an ordinary life. However, the Duke of Sussex didn’t leave the monarch due to his loyalty to late Queen Elizabeth II.

In the same interview, Prince Harry also talked about the rest of the royal family. He revealed that nobody in the line to the crown wanted to inherit the responsibility. Though he didn’t mention Prince Williams and Kate Middleton by name, at the time of interview they were next in line.

Previously, Prince Harry even said that he wanted to lead a normal life with Meghan Markle and wanted the same for his kids.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at present

After stepping back from the royal duties, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relocated to California. They reside in the U.S.A with their two children – Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2. Though the couple gave up their royal titles, they have retained their position as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their children were granted royal titles by King Charles as he ascended the throne in 2022 after Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

