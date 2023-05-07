Did you know Princess Anne served as King Charles III’s personal bodyguard during coronation procession?

Princess Anne played a very special role at her brother, King Charles III coronation which took place on Saturday at London’s Westminster Abbey. This coronation ceremony formalized King Charles’ role as the monarch of U.K. The Princess Royal attended this historic ceremony in a formal coronation robe and played an important role in protecting her brother on the day of coronation. Continue reading to know more about the same.

Princess Anne at King Charles III’s coronation

Princess Anne didn’t play any role in the coronation ceremony itself. But afterwards, she supported her brother, King Charles III by being his ‘Gold-Stick-In-Waiting’.

According to People, ‘Gold-Stick-In-Waiting’ dates back to the Tudor period and served as the monarch's personal protection officers. Today, this title is largely ceremonial and is held by the Colonels of the Life Guards and the Blues and Royals. The Princess Royal has been the Colonel of the Life Guards and the Blues and Royals since 1998.

After the coronation ceremony, as ‘Gold-Stick-In-Waiting’ Princess Anne accompanied King Charles and Camilla’s carriage back to Buckingham Palace along with leading the six thousand members of the military in the procession. The Princess Royal was the only royal family member who rode horseback after the coronation ceremony. King Charles III himself asked his sister to be Gold-Stick for coronation, according to The Mirror.

Ahead of the coronation ceremony, Princess Anne spoke about her role with CBC News. During the conversation, she said, ‘I have a role as the Colonel of the Blues and Royals in the Household Cavalry regiment as Gold-Stick.” Anne added, “And Gold-Stick was the original close protection officer. So that is a role I was asked if I'd like to do for this coronation, so I said yes.” The Princess Royal also jokingly said that this role solved her dress problem.

