Did You Know Princess Charlotte Is The Biggest Taylor Swift Fan In The Royal Family? Here's What Source Says

Stars were in attendance at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in London on Sunday. Celebrities such as Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and Tom Cruise were not the only ones enjoying her music; the Royal Family was also present at the concert. Princess Charlotte watched Taylor Swift perform live with her father, Prince William, and her older brother, Prince George.

The Royal Family enjoy Taylor Swift's concert

Sources reveal Princess Charlotte is the biggest Swiftie in the royal family. Princess Charlotte and Prince William were spotted dancing and singing to Swift's music in the videos uploaded by several fan pages. This particular night, William turned 42, and it was Swift's first London show since 2018.

Sources reveal Princess Charlotte Is The Biggest Swiftie

Princess Charlotte is the biggest Taylor Swift fan in the family. William and Kate Middleton's only daughter is a huge Swiftie, according to a source that Entertainment Tonight cited. According to the source, nine-year-old Charlotte had been preparing for this for months, but things became uncertain after her mother's cancer diagnosis.

The source added, "[Charlotte] has wanted to go to the concert for months, but with her mum being treated for cancer, this was a really special day to be able to celebrate her Papa's birthday like this.”

Furthermore, the source revealed that the young Princess absolutely loved the show. The source added, "These kids are just amazing. All three of them have been raised wonderfully by William and Kate. They are aware of how fortunate they are to have meet someone in Taylor Swift."

Kate Middleton, William's wife, who revealed in March that she was receiving preventative chemotherapy for an undisclosed type of cancer, was not present at the event. She chose to stay with Prince Louis, their youngest child at home.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

The 14-time Grammy winner declared earlier this month that her historic Eras Tour will officially finish in December. On December 8, she will give her last performance in Vancouver, Canada.

