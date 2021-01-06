Did you know Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' Christmas 2020 card featured their dogs Diana, Panda & Gino?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas never leave a chance to shower love on their pets. We have got the perfect example to prove the same.

Jonas and Nick Jonas are known to be avid pet lovers and what better than their social media timelines to prove the same! Both of them are the proud owners of not one but three pet dogs namely Diana, Gino, and Panda. The best part is that the furry friends often accompany the two actors to their workplaces. For instance, Priyanka took Diana with her when she went to Germany a few months ago for her shooting schedule.

So much is their love for the little furballs that the couple planned something special for them last Christmas. Yes, you heard it right. Priyanka and Nick decided to feature Diana, Gino, and Panda too on their Christmas 2020 card. One can see the two of them seated inside their car along with the three doggos in the animated greeting card. This video has been shared by a fan page of the actress and this is sure to melt the hearts of many!

Priyanka and nick’s 2020 Christmas card features also their dogs Diana, Gino and Panda “Thank you dearest priyankachopra nickjonas UNICEF”— via ManishMalhotra instagram story pic.twitter.com/NUGvjcDQ7N — PRIYANKA DAILY (PriyankaDailyFC) January 5, 2021

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas had been busy shooting for the movie Text for You for quite some time. She even shared BTS pictures from the same on social media. Her movie We Can Be Heroes was released on the occasion of Christmas 2020 and garnered a positive response from the audience. As of now, she is awaiting the release of The White Tiger co-starring Rajkummar Rao. Not only that but Priyanka will also be playing a pivotal role in Matrix 4.

