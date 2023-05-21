Did you know Queen Elizabeth II's funeral cost over $200 million? DEETS inside

Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning queen of the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth nations, passed away at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, on September 8, 2022, at the age of 96. The entire country was shocked when her passing was made public. Charles III, her oldest son, succeeded her and was crowned King on May 6, 2023.

In 1952, when Queen Elizabeth II was just 25 years old, her reign officially started. She outlasted Queen Victoria's 63-year reign to become the longest-reigning queen in British history, ruling the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth for more than 70 years.

The passing of your highness did worry many individuals, but it also made them look up to Queen Elizebeth II for her incredible work as monarch, who remained active until her last breath.

About Queen Elizebeth’s royal burial

It was repeatedly stated that the burial of Queen Elizabeth II cost the British government an estimated 162 million pounds (approximately $200 million) last year, according to the treasury.

After 10 days of national mourning following the queen's passing on September 8 at the age of 96 and 70 years on the throne, the ceremony, which was attended by international dignitaries, was held.

The longest-reigning monarch of the United Kingdom was laid to rest in front of hundreds of thousands of spectators at Westminster Hall in London.

What was the estimated cost spent on Queen Elizabeth’s funeral?

The expenses were released to the public on Thursday as part of a written declaration to Parliament.

"The government's priorities were to ensure that these events ran smoothly and with the appropriate level of dignity, while at all times ensuring the safety and security of the public," said John Glen, chief secretary to the Treasury, in a statement.

Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, were both laid to rest in Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel.

Philip, who died in 2021 at the age of 99, elected not to lay in state, and his burial was a low-key event because of the COVID-19 pandemic's severe social distance laws.

The previous royal funeral was for Elizabeth's mother, known as the Queen Mother, in 2002. She was laid to rest for three days, and her funeral was expected to cost roughly 5.4 million pounds.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Lizzo asks her fans to put bf Myke Wright's posters when she's on stage; Says 'Chris Evans is not my man'