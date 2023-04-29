Did you know Rihanna and Adele are the only female artists to have over 2 billion views on YouTube?

Singing sensations Adele and Rihanna have become the only female artists to have over three videos with over 2 billion views on YouTube. For the unversed, both the singers began their musical journeys at a very tender age. Rihanna was 19 when released her debut single, Pon de Replay whereas Adele was just 18 when she signed her first record deal. Over the years, both Rihanna and Adele have achieved several laurels with their melodious voices and got immense love from their fans.

Adele and Rihanna’s music videos cross 2 million views on YouTube

As per the reports of Pop Crave, Rihanna was the first artist with three songs with over two billion views on the site. Her tracks that have crossed two billion views included ‘Diamonds’, ‘This Is What You Came For’ with Calvin Harris and ‘Love The Way You Lie’ with Eminem. Moreover, Adele’s song ‘Someone Like You’ has reached two billion views on YouTube. However, this is her third track to achieve the same after ‘Rolling in the Deep’ and ‘Hello.’

Here’s the post

Fans reactions

Fans have flooded the social media with their reactions after they got to knot that Rihanna and Adele are the only two female artists to achieve the milestone. A Twitter user wrote, “Two queens of the music industry,” while another wrote, “Back when music was good in the 2010s.” Moreover, a third fan commented, “The power they both hold, omg”, and an Adele’s fan tweeted, “FIRST female artist to do so as a lead artist she’s mother.”

