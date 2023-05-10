Did you know Rihanna faced toilet problems during Radio 1 visit? Scott Mills and Nick Grimshaw REVEAL why

Recently, Scott Mill and Nick Grimshaw talked about the BBC station’s glory days. According to Scott, BBC’s headquarters used to be in some fairly rundown digs that only had a single toilet.

The duo even talked about how Rihanna faced the toilet problems while visiting Radio 1. Here is everything to know about the same.

Rihanna’s toilet problem

While relieving the glory days of BBC, Scott Mill and Nick Grimshaw revealed that Rihanna had to use the toilet like a ‘train station bog’. The broadcasting station had only a single toilet in its earlier days. The pop star also mingled with the cast of Babestation on the stairwells at Radio 1.

Nick said, ‘Rihanna would’ve had to use this horrible minging bog. It was just quite funny like a pop star in a pop star outfit, having to use a really gross communal toilet’. Scott laughed and added, ‘The door handle would come off. You would have to get out through a window, which would then lead you on to like a New York stairwell outside, where they also did Babestation – sometimes they’d be out on the staircase’.

Rihanna’s current life

Currently, Rihanna has been busy in both her personal and professional life. The pop star made a comeback to stage after about seven years as she headlined the 2023 Super Bowl. Since then fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of her new album. She also performed at the 2023 Oscars with her song ‘Lift Me Up’ being nominated for Academy Awards Best Original Song.

Rihanna gave birth to a baby boy last year with beau A$AP Rocky and is currently pregnant with their second child. According to the reports, the couple wants to get married as soon as possible.

