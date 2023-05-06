Did you know Rihanna got a new Madame Tussauds Wax statue in Amsterdam? See PICS

Madame Tussauds Amsterdam has honoured Barbadian singer Rihanna with her new wax figure. The singer and business woman who is currently in the headlines for her iconic bump-baring maternity style recently made a jaw-dropping appearance at the Met Gala. The mommy-to-be made a fashionably late appearance at the 2023 Met Gala as she made a dramatic entrance with A$AP. The 35-year-old wore a white Valentino gown with a cape made of embroidered white flowers and a long train while flaunting her baby bump.

Rihanna gets a new Madame Tussauds Wax statue in Amsterdam

Taking to their official Instagram handle, Madame Tussauds Amsterdam revealed the new figure of RiRi, dressed in a purple bodysuit, thigh-high boots and a stunning floral cape that was inspired by the mogul’s 2020 Savage X Fenty Fashion Show. Along with the picture, the caption read as, ‘Madame Tussauds proudly welcomes Rihanna’s wax figure to our attraction. Her beautiful outfit is based on her floral look for the Savage X Fenty show in 2020! Visit now and meet the stylish queen of pop in Amsterdam.”

Rihanna opens up about second pregnancy, reveals how it's different

Talking about her pregnancy to Entertainment Tonight, Rihanna said, "It's so different from the first one. No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything's different, but I'm enjoying it. I feel good. I feel energetic." The Rude Boy hitmaker gave birth to her first child, son Noah in May last year. Talking about the almost one-year-old baby boy of hers, Rihanna said, "I'm in love. I'm obsessed and I don't even feel guilty about it."

A$AP added, "[He's] growing big. Beautiful, happy baby." Rihanna announced her second pregnancy at the 2023 Super Bowl much to the surprise and delight of fans worldwide. "When you become a mom, there's something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world — you can do anything. And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was... there's something exhilarating about the challenge of it all. It's important for my son to see that," she told The Hollywood Reporter.

