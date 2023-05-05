Did you know Rihanna topped the charts of 10 most-watched super bowl halftime shows?

One of the biggest television events that happens every year in the United States is the star-studded Super which gets the most online attention. This year, Barbadian singer Rihanna made a comeback to the stage after five years to perform at Super Bowl LVII at Glendale, Ariz.’s State Farm Stadium. Her jaw-dropping performance has created history as with 121.017 million viewers she has narrowly surpassed Katy Perry’s 2015 performance as the most-watched halftime show of all time.

Which are the Top 10 Most-Watched Super Bowl Halftime Shows?

From Rihanna and Beyoncé to Bruno Mars and Justin Timberlake, here are the names of the Super Bowl halftime shows with the all-time most viewership. Rihanna topped the list, Katy Perry came second, Lady Gaga was in the third position whereas Coldplay secured the fourth position. Bruno Mars came fifth, Madonna came sixth and Beyoncé was in seventh number. The eighth position was secured by Black Eyed Peas and Justin Timberlake and Jennifer Lopez & Shakira were on the ninth and tenth numbers respectively.

Rihanna talks about her pregnancy

Talking about her pregnancy to Entertainment Tonight, Rihanna said, "It's so different from the first one. No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything's different, but I'm enjoying it. I feel good. I feel energetic." The Rude Boy hitmaker gave birth to her first child, son Noah in May last year. Talking about the almost one-year-old baby boy of hers, Rihanna said, "I'm in love. I'm obsessed and I don't even feel guilty about it."

Rihanna announced her second pregnancy at the 2023 Super Bowl much to the surprise and delight of fans worldwide. "When you become a mom, there's something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world — you can do anything. And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was... there's something exhilarating about the challenge of it all. It's important for my son to see that," she told The Hollywood Reporter.

