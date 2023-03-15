Did you know Rihanna wore $2.6 million worth of jewels at Beyonce-JayZ Oscars 2023 After Party?

Rihanna’s stylish outfits at the 95th Academy Awards certainly upped the fashion quotient of the whole ceremony. The Oscar nominated singer wore four different looks at the Academy ceremony as she paired it with exquisite jewelry.

For her red carpet look, Rihanna opted for a leather look by Alaïa which highlighted her baby bump with the sheer mesh as she paired it with the matching Moussaieff diamond earrings and rings. The outfit for Rihanna’s stage performance was created by Maison Margiela by John Galliano. She paired this look with DeBeers diamond jewelry. For the post show photos, the pop star opted for a Bottega Veneta mint green custom look.

Here is the fourth look of Rihanna at the Beyonce-JayZ Oscars after party.

Rihanna’s look for Beyonce-JayZ Oscars 2023 after party

As Rihanna partied the night away at the Jay-Z and Beyonce’s Oscars after party, she was literally dripping in diamonds. The singer donned a silver sequined Valentino bralette along with a skirt layered with a hot pink robe.

She completed her look with the sparkling diamonds from Bayco that were worth about $2.6 million. The pop singer adorned a custom made belly chain on her baby bump which is valued at about $1.8 million. This belly chain is set with about 139 carats of the round, rose-cut, and oval diamonds that are set in platinum.

Rihanna paired the belly chain highlighting the pregnancy with a three row diamond necklace with more than 95 carats of the rose cut gems with the matching earrings in the floral inspired design set in about ten carats of diamonds. She also donned a ring with antique cushion cuts. Therefore, it is correct to say that the singer was drizzling in the diamonds as she completely served the after party look.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2023: Rihanna owns the stage as she performs Lift Me Up for the very first time; A$AP Rocky cheers