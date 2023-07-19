Did you know Robert Downey Jr auditioned for Jude Law's role in The Holiday? Here's what went wrong

Robert Downey Jr. might be one of the biggest stars Hollywood can offer in 2023. The actor who played Iron Man is an absolute powerhouse when it comes to acting, but there was a time when that was not the case. In a recent interview, Robert Downey Jr and Jimmy Fallon revisited the time in the early 2000s when they auditioned for a Nancy Meyers movie, The Holiday, and got roasted by Kate Winslet .

Kate Winslet made fun of Robert Downey Jr's English accent during The Holiday audition

Speaking on The Howard Stern Show about Jimmy Fallon and him, Downey said, "We both got called in just as seat fillers and we saw each other. Jack Black is getting his part, and Jude Law is definitely getting my part. But she needed someone to read with the gals, and we're sitting there going, 'It's about to happen for us.'"

The Iron Man actor was so confident in himself that he'll get the role, he started working on his English accent. "I was like, 'I gotta have a better English accent than Jude Law at this point," he said.

The actor revealed what Kate Winslet told him. Robert shared, "And Winslet said, ‘That was the worst British accent I have ever heard.' And I was like, ‘I'll check out now, but I'm taking the gummy bears from the mini bar.'"

Jimmy Fallon wanted the role of Jack Black in The Holiday

On the other hand, Fallon was desperate for the role that ultimately went to Jack Black. Jimmy Fallon told Stern, "I said, 'If Jack Black says no to this movie, I'm so in. I'll do it for half his price."

Fallon spoke about seeing Downey act that made him flabbergasted. He said, "By far, without a doubt, I'm sitting across from Robert Downey Jr., and I go, 'This is the best actor I've ever sat across and did a scene with in my entire life. It was mind-blowing for me."

The Late Night host joked, "and I quit the business. I never went back. That was the last time I auditioned for a role."

Meanwhile, it looks like everything turned out for the better for both of them, with Fallon ultimately going on to host The Tonight Show, and Downey becoming the star of the biggest superhero franchise the world has ever seen.

The Holiday featured Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jude Law, and Jack Black in key roles. It’s known as one of the most loved holiday movies.

