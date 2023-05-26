Did you know Robert Downey Jr was almost about to play one of the best villains in MCU?

You say Robert Downey Jr, we say Tony Stark aka Iron Man!

For MCU fans, it is almost impossible to imagine the Marvel Cinematic Universe without Iron Man, or more specifically, without Downey Jr. playing his memorable role as the superhero. However, did you know that the actor was almost about to be cast in another role, and that too as a villain? Yes, that’s right!

Read on to know more about this.

Robert Downey Jr was supposed to play Fantastic Four villain Doctor Doom

During a recent interview with Marvel Entertainment to celebrate Iron Man’s 15th anniversary, the film’s director and co-star Jon Favreau, and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige talked about how Downey came to be featured in the fan-favorite movie. During their discussion, the duo revealed that while Favreau wanted Downey to play Tony Stark, he was almost cast as the Fantastic Four villain Doctor Doom.

This trivia was also mentioned by Favreau in the 2021 book Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, however, this time around he delved into more details during his conversation with Feige.

“I remember that Robert had come in for a general [audition] on it, and I remember you had all met with him already for, like, Doctor Doom, or something, on another project… I think he had come through on… maybe, Fantastic Four.” Jon Favreau

Doctor Doom in the Fantastic Four franchise

Doctor Doom was finally played by Julian McMahon in the 2005 movie Fantastic Four. McMahon also reprised the role for the movie’s sequel, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer which came out in 2007. However, since these movies did not mint too much money at the box office, they did not make a third installment.

The movie franchise was rebooted yet again in 2015 with Tony Kebbell playing the role of Doctor Doom in the one-off movie.

And now, according to Comic Book Resources, Fantastic Four will go on floors yet again in January 2024 and will release in February 2025. There is no news yet about who will play the role of Doctor Doom this time around.

