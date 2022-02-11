Did you know Robert Pattinson had tried his hand at music career after Harry Potter?

Robert Pattinson got candid in his recent cover interview for GQ, via Just Jared. The soon-to-be Batman opened up about starring in two major franchises, now that he is joining a third massive one. Pattinson talked about how the Harry Potter money gave him quite a good living experience until finally, it ran out. Pattinson played the role of Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

During the interview, Pattinson revealed, "I spent a lot of time living off the Harry Potter money," he even "moved to an apartment in Soho in London." Pattinson shared that after his role in the 4th Harry Potter movie was finished he actually thought about starting a full-fledged music career too. He went on and said, "I don’t know where I had the kind of belief in that, because there was absolutely no one saying that there’s any kind of music career on the table." He then continued, "But I was doing a lot of gigs all the time. I was just constantly doing open mics all the time, and then I ran out of money, basically."

However, his ambitions did not come to fruition, and all for good measure since he got to be part of another huge franchise with his lead role in the Twilight saga of 5 films alongside Kristen Stuart and Taylor Lautner.

Interestingly, in the same interview, Pattinson also disclosed that while dressed up as Batman on the sets of his upcoming movie The Batman, the once aspiring musician did compose some "ambient electronic music" when he did not have any scenes to shoot and was stuck inside a small tent.

