Did you know Robert Pattinson predicted he would play Batman on the sets of The Twilight Saga: Eclipse; WATCH

Robert Pattinson got a major shoutout from the official Twitter page of The Twilight Saga for his first look reveal as Batman. An interesting anecdote was revealed in the same tweet. Check out their reaction to The Batman's look test below.

Robert Pattinson is currently trending worldwide for his first look as the Caped Crusader in The Batman, donning the iconic Batsuit. Matt Reeves, who is in charge of directing the ambitious DC project, The Batman unveiled the look test of Robert as the superhero and it's a definite feast to the eyes. While the casting announcement pulled out a polarising reaction, fans are definitely loving how Pattinson has embraced the Batman persona is just a small but deeply effective tease.

When it comes to the reactions, our eyes were drawn to one particular tweet, which was by the official Twitter page of The Twilight Saga. Twilight fans adore Robert as the vampire Edward Cullen and will now get to see the actor playing another popular fictional character on screen. Before they showed their reaction, the Twilight Twitter page retweeted a throwback video of the 33-year-old actor from the sets of The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010). In the video, when Bella (Kriste Stewart) says "I'm scared," Rob's Edward quips, "I'm Batman."

Watch Robert Pattinson predicting his fate below:

In light of the recent news of Robert Pattinson becoming Batman, I provide you all with a short clip of him jokingly saying “I’M BATMAN” in a gruff voice from the (2010) Twilight Saga: Eclipse Commentary. **He says it when Bella mentions that Edward scared her in her truck. pic.twitter.com/VIuLZ6WZ3w — kiuhhhh (@rbertpattinsn) May 17, 2019

Twilight's Twitter page further reacted to Matt's look test tweet, tweeting, ""I’m Batman" - Robert Pattinson, Eclipse DVD Commentary"

“I’m Batman” - Robert Pattinson, Eclipse DVD Commentary https://t.co/8I524Tqadt — THE TWILIGHT SAGA (@Twilight) February 14, 2020

Robert Pattinson really must be psychic for predicting his Batman casting, a decade ago.

Also starring Zoe Kravitz and Colin Farrell, The Batman is slated to release in the US on June 25, 2021.

