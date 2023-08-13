Did you know Ryan Gosling didn’t want to work with Rachel McAdams in The Notebook

The Notebook, directed by Nick Cassavetes, is one of the most iconic romantic films of all time, but the events that occurred behind the scenes between the two major actors were just as renowned (or infamous, in this case). Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams were the ideal casting for Nicholas Sparks' Noah Calhoun and Allie Hamilton. The couple's chemistry was fantastic, and the film grossed more than $118 million worldwide. With so much on-screen chemistry, it was difficult to imagine that the two lead actors loathed each other in real life. At some point, Cassavetes had to intervene to resolve the conflict since their animosity for each other was so intense.

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams chemistry on the set of The Notebook

The working chemistry between Gosling and McAdams appeared to be fine as production progressed. However, as time went on, the two actors began to embody some of Noah and Allie's traits, not all of which were positive. They started squabbling, and their arguments continued to escalate. Things got so intense on set one day that Ryan Gosling contacted the director and expressed that things weren't working for him. He asked if he could have another actress read lines with him off-camera.

Rachel McAdams was also unhappy with Gosling's behavior. As tensions escalated, Cassavetes had to ask the already furious pair to resolve their differences privately. Their heated arguments were audible to everyone, but once they left the room, the on-set dynamics began to improve. While they maintained a professional facade towards each other after the quarrel, it was evident that things had shifted.

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams relationship

Eventually, the two developed feelings for each other and began dating. McAdams notes that they started dating long after the film was released. Love has a mysterious way of unfolding, and the fact that two performers who initially couldn't stand each other became lovers remains as enigmatic as it could be. In the meantime, The Notebook went on to become one of the most beloved romantic films of its generation, earning numerous awards. Gosling and McAdams were deeply in love when they recreated their iconic kiss at the 2005 MTV Movie Awards, where they were recognized for the best kiss.

Although the two eventually split up after two years of dating, it doesn’t diminish the impact of their collaboration that captivated Hollywood during and after filming. More than 20 years later, the tale of Noah and Allie Calhoun continues to resonate with viewers' hearts even today. It's inconsequential if certain parts of The Notebook might come across as cheesy to those who aren't fans of this genre. It's a cultural creation designed to evoke the raw, unadulterated emotions of love and its consequences. The fans embraced it, and Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams lived it, albeit briefly.

For the unversed, Ryan Gosling was recently seen in Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster film Barbie where he played the character of Ken. Meanwhile, Rachel McAdams was seen in Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

