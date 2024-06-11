Ryan Gosling is one of the most beloved actors of his generation. While fans continue to call him by various nicknames, he has many nicknames given to him by friends and family. During the promotion of his film The Fall Guy, he revealed one such nickname from long ago. In an interview with IMDb, the Barbie actor confirmed that his high school nickname was a cool one. Additionally, Gosling has shared in an earlier interview that his daughter, whom he shares with his wife Eva Mendes, calls him "Papi." Meanwhile, Gosling is widely applauded for his outstanding charisma and on-screen presence. Last year alone, he made the world obsessed with Ken after his performance in the blockbuster film Barbie.

ALSO READ: Ryan Gosling's Hilarious BTS Scene From The Fall Guy Unveils His Comic Side

Ryan Gosling reveals his high school nickname

Just like any other kid, even Ryan Gosling had one of the coolest nicknames in high school. While promoting his recent film, The Fall Guy, which also stars Emily Blunt, the actor revealed his high school nickname. During an interview with IMDb, he confirmed his school nickname.

A clip was shared on the IMDb Instagram handle where the interviewer asked Gosling about his IMDb trivia, saying his school nickname was Trouble. The Barbie actor confirmed and said, “I don’t think it was earned.” To which his co-star Emily Blunt asked if he used to get in trouble in school. To which Gosling replied, “But my uncle used to say, 'Oh, here comes trouble.’ That was the thing.”

Emily Blunt then added and revealed her own high school nickname and said, “Oh, that’s a cool nickname I got called Blunt Pencil. Trouble is much cooler than that. I just got a pencil." After hearing his co-star's nickname, he asked why, to which Blunt replied, “It was Blunt pencil.” Gosling couldn’t help but laugh a little, which reminded the Oppenheimer star of her high school bully.

Advertisement

What was Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt's The Fall Guy about?

Ryan Gosling, the Oscar-nominated actor, collaborated with Leitch on The Fall Guy, an explosive action-romantic comedy. It is based on the 1980s TV drama of the same name, starring Lee Major. The film follows a Hollywood stuntman who becomes involved in a real-world, dangerous mission. The premise allows for a lot of fun in the story as well as some truly stunning action, and considering the talent involved, we expect the picture to deliver on both.

The film, which stars Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, follows Colt Seavers, an unemployed stuntman. His ex-girlfriend encourages him to do stunts for her big-budget Hollywood directing debut. The stuntman performs stunts for a hot-rising action star who is an utter jerk. When the actor goes missing, Colt must track him down and save him from Hollywood's dark underbelly, in the hopes of reuniting with his former love, saving the picture, and proving that he is the best stuntman around. Meanwhile, The Fall Guy was released on May 3, 2024, in theaters.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Does Ryan Gosling Want To Make A Barbie Sequel With Margot Robbie? Here's What Sources Have To Say