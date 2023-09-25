Did you know Ryan Gosling once cringed at his clip from La La Land at the Academy Awards? Details inside

Ryan Gosling never fails to amaze us with his amazing performance. The actor rose to prominence after his role in The Notebook. But Gosling won hearts after his depiction of Sebastin Wilder in the 2016 hit film La La Land. Gosling portrayed the lead love interest. He received so much applause and praise for his role that he even got nominated at the Academy Awards in the Best Actor category. While Gosling was immensely proud and happy to be nominated, he did cringe after seeing the Best Actor nominee clip.

Ryan Gosling cringed at his Best Actor clip from La La Land at the Academy Awards

In 2017, Ryan Gosling was nominated for the Best Actor award at the Academy Awards. But Gosling's reaction to the clip that the Academy chose to utilize as a highlight reel moment for his Best Actor candidacy for La La Land became the highlight of the night.

The clip in question showcased Gosling’’s character explaining jazz in a way that nearly sums up the issue that many people had with his character in the film: that he played a white savior and had constantly tried to explain the nuances and importance of jazz, a classic black art form, to both his girlfriend, played by Emma Stone, and a black artist, Keith, played by John Legend.

Gosling’s monologue in La La Land is believed to be not so great, and it seems like he seemed to agree with this characterization, as he groaned when the clip chosen to play before the candidate announcement was the jazz monologue at its most mansplaining. He grinned when the video concluded, and everyone applauded, but if we could stop time, we'd stop it precisely at his most perplexed moment. If a picture is worth a thousand words, a video is worth a million, and there's no doubt Ryan is aware of why it could not go down well.

Ryan Gosling on the professional front

Ryan Gosling is one of Hollywood’s most loved celebrities, and he has been everyone's favorite ever since his last movie, Barbie, came out. Gosling portrayed the character of Barbie’s boyfriend Ken, for whom he received a lot of love and appreciation from around the world. Gosling is also rumored to be nominated for the upcoming Academy Awards for the third time.

Meanwhile, Barbie was released on July 21, 2023, and is available on streaming giant Amazon Prime Video for rent.

