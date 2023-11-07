Did you know Ryan Reynolds 'jammed' to THIS song when Blake Lively was in labor?

There is no doubt how fun-loving person Ryan Reynolds is in real life. The Hollywood star has made its mark to be the most notorious and wackiest person in the showbiz industry. On several occasions, he has proven why people call him so. It was once that Reynolds revealed how he jammed to a song when his wife Blake Lively was in labor. As strange as it may sound, the Deadpool actor thought it might lighten the mood when his wife was about to give birth to their daughter, James Reynolds, in December 2014. Ultimately, he was very wrong.

One must never mess with a woman who is delivering a baby in the labor room, and the Deadpool actor failed to follow this global rule. When his wife Blake Lively was in labor, Ryan Reynolds messed with the pregnant woman as he opted to play a prank on his beloved wife, thinking it was very funny mid-delivery.



During a conversation on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the actor shared he played Marvin Gaye’s Let’s Get it On, which was not an ideal track that anyone would want to listen to in such a situation.

Ryan shares Blake’s reaction during her labor room experience

The Deadpool actor joked about Blake's reaction to his song selection during an appearance on NBC's Late Night Wednesday saying, "I jammed a little Marvin Gaye's 'Let's Get It On.' It was like steak knives came out of her eyes."

He shared Blake’s reaction too. And, divulging further, Ryan revealed, "Like, 'Are you f--king s--tting me right now?' Real bad, yeah. But she was a mercenary. I think I just caught her right in the middle of a contraction."

It was quite obvious that his wife was not impressed with his DJ-ing skills in the delivery room as it was not exactly the sexiest or most appropriate moment for that kind of proposition, and at least one person in the room did not find it funny.

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have a beautiful family today. The couple are parents to four amazing children.

