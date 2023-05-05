Did you know Solange beat up Jay-Z for cheating on Beyonce 9 years ago? Read

About nine years ago, global superstar Beyoncé, her husband JAY-Z, and others were leaving the 2014 Met Gala after-party when Beyonce’s sister Solange and her brother-in-law got into a major brawl. In the video that surfaced online, Solange could be seen screaming at the rapper before violently beating him. Later, a man who appears to be a security officer tried to hold her back. Beyoncé also intervened at one point to stop the fight between her husband and sister.

Why did Solange fight with Jay Z?

Though there are many bizarre reasons about Solange and Jay-Z's elevator argument, it is generally believed that Jay-Z's adultery was the reason that started the whole thing.

In Beyonce’s 2016 album “Lemonade”, the singer made references to infidelity while Jay-Z made a similar allusion in his song “4:44”. JAY-Z acknowledged cheating on Beyoncé with whom he tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2008. In addition, he acknowledged that rather than telling Solange he was "wrong," he had "egged" her on before the argument.

Did Jay Z cheat on Beyonce?

Beyonce broke silence on Jay Z’s cheating scandal in her album, Renaissance. Beyoncé seemed to share both the infamous Solange Knowles elevator incident and the Jay-Z adultery claims. The 40-year-old global icon’s much awaited album was launched on July 29, 2022.

In the album, the 'Crazy in love' singer also appeared to make reference to the other women, who Jay Z was said to have had relationships with. She sings, "I'm one of one, I'm number one, I'm the only one," in Alien Superstar and adds, "Don't even waste your time trying to compete with me/No one else in this world can think like me/I'm twisted, contradicted, and keep him addicted."

Beyonce also opened up about her husband's alleged infidelity in her 2016 album "Lemonade," referring to the lady as "Becky with the good hair."

Meanwhile, Beyonce and Jay-Z have been since 2008. The couple are parents to three children, Blue Ivy Carter, Rumi Carter and Sir Carter.

