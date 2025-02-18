Did You Know Sydney Sweeney Was In Pretty Little Liars? Learn About Her Role in Popular Lucy Hale Starrer

Many fans of Sydney Sweeney may be familiar with her impressive career trajectory, but can they truly call themselves her fans if they don’t know she was featured in Pretty Little Liars? Yes! You read that right—the actress had a small role in the Lucy Hale starrer popular show.

To answer the questions of when and in which episode she appeared—Sweeney was featured in the season finale of the series, in the 2017 episode titled Til Death Do Us Part. She played a character named Willa, a high school student who had disappeared, according to a report by J-14.

However, it would be understandable for people to only be discovering this now, as even some of the show's alums were surprised to learn about it.

According to the report, during the Epic Cons Chicago fan convention in March last year, Pretty Little Liars stars Ashley Benson, Keegan Allen, Troian Bellisario, and Torrey DeVitto were stunned to come across this information.

This revelation was reportedly brought up by a fan, and Arielle Kebbel, who served as the panel moderator at the event, asked if it was true and what character Sweeney had played. Torrey DeVitto expressed her shock, saying, “I’m in the Twilight Zone,” per the outlet. Keegan Allen then reportedly recalled the moment, adding, “It’s f**king her. Dude. What in the world?”

Sweeney’s career trajectory is nothing short of impressive. She has come a long way, starring in major productions such as Euphoria, Anyone But You, The Handmaid’s Tale, The White Lotus, The Voyeurs, Nocturne, Madame Web, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Sharp Objects, Reality, Big Time Adolescence, and many more.

With her exceptional acting skills and bold yet elegant fashion statements on the red carpet, Sweeney has successfully garnered a massive global fanbase.