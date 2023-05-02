Did you know Taylor Swift became first female artist to chart 10 albums on Billboard 200? DEETS inside

Taylor Swift is one of the most adored singers worldwide and she always amazes her fans with her soulful voice. The singer is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts and they leave no stone unturned to shower their love on her. Recently, she made history by becoming the first ever female artist to claim Billboard Hot 100’s entire top 10 in a single frame. For the unversed, all the 10 songs of Swift are from her new LP Midnights which released on October 21 on Republic Records.

Taylor Swift creates history

The list of Taylor’s top 10 songs includes ‘Anti Hero’, ‘Lavender Haze’, ‘Maroon’, ‘Snow on the beach’, ‘Midnight Rain’, Bejeweled’, ‘Question..?’, ‘You’re on your own, Kid’, ‘Karma’ and ‘Vigilante Shit.’ Swift has also surpassed Drake and The Beatles for the most titles from the top of the Hot 100 in a single week. Moreover, her album Midnights has also become the first album with as many as 10 Hot 100 top 10s beating the nine from Drake’s Certified Lover Boy in 2021.

