Did you know Taylor Swift has $150 million worth of real estate?

Pop supernova, Taylor Swift, has given so many big hits to cherish. In fact, the first name that comes to one’s mind when they think of top music artists is Taylor Swift. But Taylor is not only a talented musician, she is also a savvy businesswoman. Yes, you read that right. Tay Tay currently owns several properties in her name. As per reports, she owns a number of houses in the United States, which brings in good fortune every year. The Grammy award winner has amassed millions of dollars in a real estate empire.

Taylor Swift began her career as a music artist at the young age of 16. She rose to fame with her self-titled debut album in 2006. Since then, the 12-time Grammy winner has transformed herself into a pop superstar and sold around 2 million tickets in a day during Eras Tour 2023.

A look at Taylor Swift's real estate empire

From New York to Los Angeles, the 33-year-old owns some remarkably amazing homes. Several of the American homes owned by the superstar are worth at least $150 million. In 2009, the ‘Fearless’ singer first made an investment of $2.377 million in the Adelicia condominium, which is currently expected to be around $4 to $6 million. Then she paid 2.5 million for the Northumberland Estate in 2011, which is now expected to be worth $8 million. After that, she bought a seven-bedroom house on Cape Cod in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts in 2012 for $4.8 million, but she later sold it for $5.6 million. The singer then purchased a 17.75 million Colonial-style estate in Westerly, Rhode Island in 2013. The property is now believed to be $30 million. Later in 2014, the pop star bought two penthouses in Tribeca, New York for $19.95 million. She also purchased a townhouse worth $18 million and an apartment there for $ 9.75 million in 2017. In Tribeca only, she has properties worth $45 million.

