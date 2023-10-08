Did you know that Emma Stone yelled THIS after Sandra Oh made a joke at the Golden Globes? Details Inside

After facing criticism for her role in the film Aloha, where Emma Stone played a half-Asian character despite not being Asian herself, the actress once found herself in the spotlight at the 76th annual Golden Globes as per a report by TIME. Interestingly, it was her reaction to a joke made by co-host Sandra Oh that grabbed everyone's attention.

What did Emma Stone yell at the 76th annual Golden Globes as a response to Sandra Oh’s joke?

According to a TIME report, when Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg were co-hosting the 76th Golden Globes ceremony, Oh hilariously took a moment to discuss the issue of Asian characters being portrayed by non-Asian actors in Hollywood, as she went on to draw attention of the audiences to this issue she made a reference to the film Crazy Rich Asians, which had received a nomination at the awards show. In her own words, she said, “It is the first studio film with an Asian-American lead since Ghost in the Shell and Aloha.” The audience erupted in laughter, but amidst the chuckles, something unexpected happened - Emma Stone's voice could be heard from the audience, as she exclaimed, "I'm sorry!"

Reportedly, this impromptu apology caught many viewers off guard, leaving them surprised. It swiftly became a hot topic on social media platforms, with individuals seeking confirmation about what they had just witnessed. This moment not only grabbed the attention of those present at the event but also sparked discussions and conversations online, as noted in the TIME report.

As per the reports, back then some people argued that the apology was long overdue, others saw it as a positive step toward accountability and change in Hollywood.

The controversy behind Emma Stone’s apology

To grasp the significance of Emma’s apology, it's essential to revisit the controversy surrounding her role in the movie Aloha. In the film, she played a character of Asian and Hawaiian heritage, a casting choice that triggered widespread outrage and allegations of whitewashing. Back then, the decision to cast a non-Asian actress in an Asian role served as a glaring illustration of a more extensive problem within the film industry.

As per the reports by numerous sources, in the aftermath of the controversy, Emma had even publicly addressed the matter, demonstrating a willingness to learn and grow from her experiences.

Additionally as per the reports, In a 2015 interview with Australian outlet news.com.au, she acknowledged the problems of whitewashing in Hollywood, saying, “I’ve learned on a macro level about the insane history of whitewashing in Hollywood and how prevalent the problem truly is. It’s ignited a conversation that’s very important. There are some flaws in the system. My eyes have been opened in many ways this year.”

