Did you know that Justin Bieber is banned from performing in China?

Justin Bieber has been in quite a few controversies in his career. From hitting a paparazzi with his car and egging his neighbour’s house to getting arrested for reportedly drunk driving, the 29-year-old singer has been there, done that. This also makes him one of the most controversial celebs in recent years. However, did you know that Bieber is also banned from performing in China? Yes, that’s right. The Peaches singer was banned in the country back in 2017, because of his ‘bad behaviour’. Read on to know more.

Why Justin Bieber has been banned in China?

In 2017, Beijing’s Culture Bureau in China released a statement saying that it was not appropriate to allow entertainers who have engaged in ‘bad behaviour’ – the reason why the ministry banned Justin Bieber from performing in the country.

"Justin Bieber is a gifted singer, but he is also a controversial young foreign singer," the statement read. "We hope that as Justin Bieber matures, he can continue to improve his own words and actions, and truly become a singer beloved by the public," it added. However, the statement did not offer any further explanation about which Bieber’s run-ins with the law it was referring to.

The statement came as a response to one of Justin’s fan’s query about why no venue had been booked in mainland China ahead of the pop star’s Asia-wide tour. The singer thus joined a long list of musicians who were similarly blacklisted by China.

Justin Bieber’s recent health update

In other news, Justin Bieber recently took to his Instagram stories and shared an update about his health condition that caused partial facial paralysis. For the unversed, last year in June, Bieber shared a video informing his fans and followers that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, as a result of which he could not move his left eyelids, nostrils, or even smile from that particular side of his face. He also paused his Justice World Tour citing his health condition.

In the health update shared yesterday, Justin recorded a video of himself as he asked his fans to ‘wait for it’. In the end, he was seen smiling from ear to ear, thus indicating that his condition has now improved.

