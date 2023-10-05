Did you know that Taylor Swift didn't kiss any guy until she was THIS old? DEETS inside

Reportedly, Taylor Swift didn't kiss any guy until she was 15 years old. That's right! The world-famous singer-songwriter, who has penned countless hits about love and relationships, was a self-proclaimed late bloomer in the romance department as she revealed in an interview with Your Prom magazine for its spring issue in 2008 as reported by PEOPLE .

Gossip from Taylor Swift's teenage years!

As per a report by PEOPLE, at the tender age of 15, Taylor Swift found herself in a unique position among her friends. While most teenagers were bombarding themselves with the ups and downs of young love, Swift had not yet experienced her first kiss. Taylor mentioned, “I was 15 and the oldest out of all my friends to have not kissed a guy.”

As per a report by PEOPLE from 2008 when the Your Prom magazine interview was conducted, the Lover singer appeared to be compensating for the love she had lost in her youth. Taylor back then also mentioned, "I like to compose songs about boys and relationships; I write songs about my personal experiences because it aids me in understanding them better. Writing songs is as essential to me as breathing."

How has it been going for Taylor Swift recently?

The Cruel Summer singer has been experiencing a highly successful and exciting period recently. Her concert film, The Eras Tour, has broken presale records at Cinemark, generating an impressive level of demand, which is reportedly said to be 10 times higher than any other film released through the company.

Furthermore, as per the reports, Swift has wrapped up the U.S. portion of her tour, extending her tour activities until at least 2023. She is scheduled to resume her U.S. performances on October 18, 2024, which indicates her continued popularity and enduring appeal as a live performer.

In addition to her musical success, Taylor Swift has made headlines due to her rumored relationship with Kansas City star Travis Kelce, with the two being spotted together after her Eras tour concerts.

Lastly, Swift's remarkable achievements at the September 2023 MTV Video Music Awards cannot be ignored. She won nine out of the 11 awards she was nominated for, including the prestigious artist of the year award, in a category consisting entirely of women nominees, a historic moment for the VMAs.

