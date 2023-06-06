Did you know the former Marvel boss was labeled crazy for casting Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man? Find out why

Robert Downey Jr, the celebrated Hollywood actor is best known for his exceptional performances in some highly memorable roles, in an illustrious career that spans over 5 decades. However, his performance as Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films made Downey Jr a household name. However, the talented actor was not the first choice to play the role of Tony Stark aka Iron Man in the 2008-released first installment of the famous movie franchise.

The former Marvel boss was labeled crazy for casting Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man

In his interview with The New Yorker, David Maisel, the former boss of Marvel Studios, recently opened up about casting Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man in the 2008-released MCU film. According to Maisel, he was labeled crazy for putting his faith in Downey Jr. and insisting on casting him instead of Timothy Olyphant, who was the initial choice. Marvel's board was unsure about casting the Zodiac actor as Tony Stark, owing to his infamous drug addiction and bad boy image.

"My board thought I was crazy to put the future of the company in the hands of an addict. I helped them understand how great he was for the role. We all had confidence that he was clean and would stay clean," recalled David Maisel. Well, the former Marvel boss was spot on with his judgment on Robert Downey Jr.'s incredible talent. The actor simply owned the role and made the character memorable with his charming onscreen presence and excellent acting chops.

Robert Downey Jr to return to MCU?

If the latest reports are to be believed, Robert Downey Jr. is set to return to Marvel Cinematic Universe, very soon. However, the celebrated actor is not reprising his iconic character Iron Man, in his upcoming Marvel project. Instead, Downey Jr. is reportedly in talks to play the role of Doctor Doom, in the highly anticipated upcoming reboot of Fantastic Four. For the unversed, the actor was originally supposed to play the same character in the 2005-released original film, but the role eventually went to Julian McMahon.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did you know Robert Downey Jr was almost about to play one of the best villains in MCU?