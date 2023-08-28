Did you know the MCU shot this iconic scene after the movie was released? Find out

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an entertainment behemoth that has grown to include 32 films and multiple TV programs. Its distinguishing features include spot-on casting and lore-filled plots with humor, but its post-credits scenes may be called its major feature. While most MCU films have premiered with these post-credits scenes appearing for audiences who are lucky enough to witness them for the first time, one of them did not at the time. The Avengers, the first all-star MCU team-up, didn't have a post-credits scene at the time of its global premiere, not for reasons of secrecy but because it hadn't yet been filmed.

ALSO READ: 10 Most Powerful Avengers in MCU of all time

What Happens in the Post-Credits Scenes of The Avengers?

The Avengers established yet another MCU convention that most films have since followed: having many post-credits scenes. In the first, The Other (Alexis Denisof) informs a very different Thanos (Damion Poitier) that Loki's (Tom Hiddleston) invasion of Earth had failed. Unlike earlier films, which foreshadowed future events, this one was set in the present.

Thanos' debut was the audience's first look at the major enemy from The Infinity Saga, whose threat would continue to loom over the Marvel heroes during Phases 2 and 3. The second post-credits sequence featured a lighthearted yet touching epilogue in which the six original Avengers recharged at a shawarma restaurant.

The Avengers witnessed the Chitauri demolish midtown Manhattan, with Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) nearly dying while deflecting a government-launched nuclear missile. When he falls to Earth, the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) roars him back to life, and Tony, in typical Tony fashion, suggests that they all take a day off and go have shawarma now that the conflict is over.

Advertisement

Initially perceived as a lighthearted one-liner, the film's post-credits sequence shows them eating shawarma at a severely destroyed eatery. They're not conversing; they're just sitting there, looking at nothing, while waiting for their food.

Why was the Shawarma scene in The Avengers filmed?

According to Entertainment Weekly, Downey Jr. alluded to it at an April 12, 2012, press conference, a day after the global premiere, claiming the ensemble would be rejoining that same day to shoot the last part of the film. Chris Evans was filming Snowpiercer at the time, so he had to hide his beard with a prosthesis. He appears in the scene because the prosthesis makes him seem more like the Penguin than Captain America.

Joss Whedon, the director of the Avengers, is known for giving his characters these moments to feel pleasure, despair, melancholy, or whatever emotion they are feeling. However, the shawarma sequence was inspired by real-life events that occurred during the production of Angel's most painful episode, A Whole in the World. Fred (Amy Acker) died slowly in Wesley's (Denisof again!) arms after her body was overtaken by a parasitic presence in the episode. Denisof had alleged that after filming the sequence, Whedon, Acker, and himself went out for drinks and did nothing. They simply sat there, taking in what had just occurred and taking a much-needed respite. The shawarma sequence in The Avengers is just that, transformed into a superhero picture.

The MCU post-credits scenes were already getting traction in 2012, not just because of what they depicted but also because there was a genuine follow-up. Because Thanos appeared in the first post-credits scene, it was reasonable to anticipate him appearing again in the second. But the shawarma scene was more than simply a good chance to reflect on what had just happened, not just to the heroes on the big screen but also to us as viewers. The Avengers was the first apex of a true live-action superhero team-up. Some superhero movie cliches may have gotten tiresome in recent years, but there are always situations like these.

ALSO READ: 'Marvel movie magic is lost on me now': When Elizabeth Olsen spoke about her future in MCU and how she feels about the franchise