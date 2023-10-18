Did you know THIS Guardians of the Galaxy's character's whole origin story was rewritten for a USD 2 billion movie?

Helmed by James Gunn , the Guardians of the Galaxy movie franchise came as a surprise for the Marvel Studios as it went on to make millions at the box office worldwide. As the third movie was recently released and there is no confirmation about the further installments, every character in the movie has been loved by the audiences. Be it Rocket, Star-Lord, Groot, Drax, Gamora, Mentis, or anyone, every character has a story of its own. However, there was one particular character whose origin story was rewritten considering its impact in another USD 2 billion grossing MCU movie. Want to know which character and the movie that was? Read on to find out.

Which GOTG Character’s origin was rewritten?

Following the events of the second Avengers movie, Avengers: Infinity War , it was Gamora played by Zoe Saldana from the Guardians of the Galaxy, whose origin was changed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While it was a tough job keeping all the continuity together, the Russo brothers worked with James Gunn as the GOTG director was also heavily involved in writing dialogue for the Guardians so as to ensure they stayed in character. In the first GOTG movie, Gamora was shown as the last of her race, the Zehoberi people as her entire world was slaughtered by Thanos , leaving her the only survivor.

In Avengers: Infinity War, Gamora's burning desire for revenge against her so-called "father." was quite visible. As shown in the MCU , the first incident is of an indiscriminate act of genocide, of an entire race wiped out of existence; the second is still a horrific atrocity, but at least the Zehoberi Gamora survived.

Will Zoe Saldana return as Gamora in the MCU?

After the events of James Gunn's final MCU movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the Gamora actress teased a potential reunion in the future between her character and Star-Lord. Zoe Saldańa once opened up about the possibility of Gamora and Star-Lord reuniting after the events of GOTG Vol 3 as she said, "I think the whole thing with Peter bothered her because even though she had no recollection of who he was, she had a sense that it must have been special.” The MCU actress suggests that there may still be hope for a reunion between Gamora and Star-Lord, even if it's just as friends in the future.

