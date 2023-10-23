Did you know THIS MCU blockbuster worth USD 855 million had a complete name makeover in Japan; Find out what it is

The movies released by the Marvel Cinematic Universe have always been a blockbuster hit all over the globe. Ignoring a few recent projects, the movies have definitely created a buzz that have resulted in huge box office collections. However, there was one movie in the MCU phase 3 worth USD 855 million which had a complete change of name in Japan which emphasised on the battles waged in the arena of Sakaar in the Marvel Studios sequel. Any guesses which movie that was? Read on ahead to know more about it.

This MCU sequel had name makeover in Japan

Starring Chris Hemsworth, his third solo MCU outing, Thor: Ragnarok had a different title in Japan. The movie was released in Japan as Mighty Thor: Battle Royale, an alternate title that was used because the term "Ragnarok" is not widely known in the region. Ragnarok was not a term people were familiar with in Japan, so the makers had to shift to "Battle Royale" which definitely seemed like a logical jump for the studio to make considering Thor's time on the planet Sakaar.

Explaining about the Japanese title, CB Cebulski, Marvel's Shanghai-based Senior Vice President of Creative & Creator Development, from Japan ad shared a photograph of Japanese Thor: Ragnarok poster to Instagram. “As "Ragnarok" is not a familiar term in Japan, the upcoming movie is being called "Mighty Thor: Battle Royale" here!” said the caption of the post. The localized title focused more on Thor's time on the Sakaar, where he and Hulk were among those fighting in the arena for the Grandmaster's amusement, than on Hela's plot to destroy Asgard.

Why was Thor: Ragnarok called Ragnarok?

It was teased that Thor: Ragnarok would be the final outing of Chris Hemsworth as the god of thunder. The meaning of the word Ragnarok means "the end of all things" which added more to the assumption of the final Thor movie. The Marvel Studios Boss, Kevin Feige said that the film would be "very important" in the MCU phase 3 and felt "people will [not] read into that title alone what the movie's going to be."

